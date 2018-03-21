Following cuts, Eastern Michigan AD says removing football is not even an option

For as lucrative as college football can be for many big-time programs, plenty of others are simply trying to find ways to stay afloat. Eastern Michigan has long been one of those in the latter category.

This week, further proof of EMU's financial concerns came to fruition when the school cut four sports: softball, wrestling, women's tennis and men's swimming and diving. In all, the department expects to save $2.4 million. One sport that is not getting cut, however, is football. And according to athletic director Scott Wetherbee, it's not even a topic of discussion.

"Football is not being cut," Wetherbee told reporters, via MLive.com. "No. 1, because I had a directive from our board of regents and the president, and we all agree we want to stay in the Mid-American Conference and we want to be a FBS Division I football team.

"It wasn't even an option to look at that."

Eastern Michigan needs to sponsor 16 sports in order to maintain Mid-American Conference membership. The current cuts lowers the number of sports from 21 to 17.

This isn't the first time cutting football has been brought up at Eastern Michigan. The program has suffered through years of misery with just one winning season (2016) in the past two decades. Attendance numbers are low, too, although a 14,730 average for home games -- according to NCAA numbers -- marks about a 10,000-person rise from just two years ago.

Football is also the most expensive sport for EMU to finance and the department is already heavily subsidized. Still, football is seen as the golden ticket for nearly every Division I program. And with football trending in the right direction under coach Chris Creighton, now would be an interesting time to follow through with any cuts to football.