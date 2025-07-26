When UTEP opens camp in August, all eyes will be on the quarterback room.

Second-year head coach Scotty Walden is looking to settle the position early in fall camp, he said this week in San Antonio at the annual THSCA Coaching School & Convention. The Miners went 3-9 in his first season, but four of those losses came by a combined 24 points. Walden said getting consistent quarterback play will be key if UTEP wants to take a step forward in 2025.

One of the top names in the mix is Malachi Nelson, a former five-star prospect who transferred to UTEP from Boise State in the winter. Nelson was the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2023 class and originally signed with USC out of Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School.

Nelson's college journey hasn't been smooth. A shoulder injury late in high school delayed his development at USC. He was passed on the depth chart and transferred to Boise State, where he finished second to Maddux Madsen in the 2024 QB battle. In 2024, he appeared in three games and completed 12 of 17 passes for 128 yards and one interception.

Now at UTEP, Nelson is competing with returners Cade McConnell and Skyler Locklear, along with redshirt freshman Shay Smith.

"People say three, but it's dang near four," Walden said of the QB battle. "We've got Cade coming off injury who started for us, Skyler and Shay who've been in the program, and now Malachi. It's a real competition."

Walden said he hopes to name a starter by the middle of fall camp, a change from last year when the quarterback decision went down to the wire.

"I probably waited too long last year," he said. "I want to give the guy a little more time to settle in."

Nelson's natural talent -- he has the highest recruiting pedigree of any football player in UTEP history -- is what stands out the most. The 35-year-old Walden, who arrived from Austin Peay, called Nelson "as talented as anyone I've ever coached."

"His arm talent is unbelievable," he said. "The game is starting to slow down for him, which has been good to see."

Nelson held offers from most of the top programs in the country coming out of high school. He was seen as USC's quarterback of the future, and then he was expected to be Boise State's starter in 2024 after he transferred there. Neither of those stops have gone according to plan. UTEP is hoping to help him find his rhythm.

There were rumors about Nelson's attitude and work ethic earlier in his career, but Walden hasn't seen any of that in El Paso.

Nelson was in a USC QB room in 2023 that had him behind Caleb Williams and Miller Moss. IMAGN Images

"I can't speak on what happened at USC or Boise," Walden said. "But I've been impressed with how he's handled things. He's got a lot of humility. He loves ball. He works hard. He's been great in the weight room."

Walden reached out to several coaches Nelson played under during the recruiting process.

"When we recruited him, I called Kliff Kingsbury, Lincoln Riley, and Spencer Danielson," Walden said. "I told them we run mat drills and a tough boot camp here. I asked if Malachi would handle it. They all said we wouldn't have a problem, and they were right."

Walden also said Nelson is coachable and responds well to tough love.

"He's got a confidence about him, which you want at quarterback," he said. "But he also takes coaching. If you get after him, he listens."

Despite his struggles the last two years, the physical tools remain. Nelson was praised as one of the most natural throwers in his class. The staff at UTEP believes he still has that ability and just needs time to get comfortable.

"When he's on, his arm is next level," Walden said. "He's a solid runner too. The biggest thing is helping him get comfortable in the pocket. We want to create situations where he doesn't have to be perfect and can grow with experience."

UTEP hasn't had a winning season since 2021. The Miners are 11-25 over the last three years.

Walden said the goal is to compete for bowl games and conference titles every year, and having a stable quarterback situation is a big part of that.

"We haven't arrived yet, but we're building," he said. "I think we've got a lot of talent and depth. The quarterback room is in a good place, and Malachi is a big part of that. The sky is the limit for that kid."

Nelson has played in just four career games so far, but UTEP is hoping that changes this fall. With a strong camp, the former five-star could finally be in line for the starting job — and a chance to get his college career back on track.