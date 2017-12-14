Former Alabama assistant Bo Davis sees show-cause appeal denied by NCAA

The NCAA announced Thursday morning that the appeal of a two-year show-cause order filed by former Alabama assistant and current UT-San Antonio defensive line coach Bo Davis has been denied, and it ruled the timeline of it will not be altered.

Davis abruptly resigned in April 2016, and the NCAA's committee on infractions ruled in April 2017 that Davis "acted unethically when he provided false or misleading information" and participated in an "impermissible meeting arranged by a booster with four prospects at their high school."

The two-year show-cause order started on April 17, 2017, meaning any school that hired him during that time would have to go before the Committee on Infractions and argue why the penalties shouldn't be transferred to the school. Said school could face harsher penalties if the coach is hired and commits further penalties. Davis argued in his appeal that his show-cause order should have started on the date of his resignation, not the date of the announcement of his penalty.

"The appellate committee noted that neither NCAA rules nor past cases consider timing other than the announcement of penalties as the start date," the NCAA said in a statement. "The committee also noted the infractions panel provided substantial leniency to the former assistant coach given that he was subject to a show cause order ranging from a minimum of five years to a maximum of 10 years with a prohibition on all athletically related duties. The infractions panel noted in its decision that this shorter show-cause penalty was due to the nature of the underlying recruiting violations and the university's swift action once the violations came to its attention."

Davis has been with the Roadrunners since February; he has been unable to recruit off campus. Davis had been with Alabama since 2014 prior to his departure in April 2016, previously spending time with Texas from 2011-13 and with Saban at Alabama from 2007-10.