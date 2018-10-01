Former Alabama coach Mike Dubose hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself

Former Alabama football coach Mike Dubose has been hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself near Opp, Alabama, on Monday.

According to WSFA, the Covington Country Sheriff's Office said Dubose accidentally "shot himself once in the abdomen shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday." He was taken to a hospital in Opp and then transferred to another unspecified hospital by helicopter. The incident happened out in the country, though no further details regarding the accident were made available to local media outlets.

According to the sheriff's office, it's believed Dubose's injuries are non-life threatening.

Dubose coached at Alabama from 1997-2000, winning the SEC Championship in 1999. He also played for the Crimson Tide under Bear Bryant. He has not coached on the college level since serving as the defensive line coach at Memphis from 2010-2011. In recent years, he has helped coach several high school teams around the area, including a current run as the linebackers coach at Opp High School.