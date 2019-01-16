Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts announces he's transferring to Oklahoma

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is now Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. The recent Bama grad, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, made an announcement via the Players' Tribune that he would be playing out his collegiate eligibility at Oklahoma and is immediately available for 2019.

Hurts had also been heavily connected to Maryland and Miami. Former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley is now the head coach of the Terps while ex-Tide quarterbacks coach Dan Enos is now the offensive coordinator with the Hurricanes. In the end, though, Hurts opted to transfer to the program boasting back-to-back Heisman winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Now, I'm an alumnus of the University of Alabama. Now I'm Bama for LIFE - and that right there will never change! But now it's also time for me to start a new chapter in my story. I've decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student.

With Murray off to the NFL draft, Hurts figures to be the offseason frontrunner to start for the Sooners in 2019. Backup Austin Kendall is reportedly ready to transfer from the program after putting his name into the portal.

Hurts is 26-2 as a starter with three College Football Playoff title game appearances (two as a starter) and he was the SEC's Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman. He is a gifted runner who showed off impressive development as a passer when he relieved teammate Tua Tagovailoa in the SEC title game, going 7-of-9 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown. He has been highly respected by both the Alabama coaching staff and his teammates. Hurts has been impressive statistically, too, with 5,626 career yards passing, 1,976 yards rushing and 71 total touchdowns.