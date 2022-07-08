Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Keilan Robinson, now with the Texas Longhorns, is selling his championship hardware from the 2020 national title season. According to ESPN, Robinson's SEC, Rose Bowl, and College Football Playoff rings from the 2020 season are up for sale at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, the same shop featured in the TV show Pawn Stars, for $60,000.

Robinson received the championship rings, which feature inscriptions of his name and number, despite not being a part of the Crimson Tide's active roster. Robinson was a COVID opt-out in 2020, and later transferred to the University of Texas.

The sale of Robinson's rings to Gold & Silver Pawn Shop was featured on Pawn Stars itself, with a man named Jon bringing the rings in after receiving them as a gift from his uncle. It is unclear how the family came to possess Robinson's rings.

The sale of Robinson's championship rings are an illustration of the newfound ability that college athletes have to sell merchandise without risking their eligibility. With the adoption of new NIL rules last year, athletes are now able to profit from the sale of merchandise and memorabilia of their likeness.

Robinson was a four-star recruit to Alabama, rushing for 254 yards as a freshman in 2019 before opting out in 2020. He then transferred to Texas in order to reunite with head coach Steve Sarkisian, Alabama's former offensive coordinator.

In 11 games for the Longhorns last year, Robinson had 45 carries and ran for 322 yards and three touchdowns. He will get the opportunity to play against his former team when Texas plays Alabama on Sept. 10.