Former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema nets $12 million in massive buyout agreement
Bielema went 29-34 in five seasons at Arkansas
The buyout life is the best life, and former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema will be living right after being fired by the Razorbacks shortly after their season-ending loss to Missouri in November 2017.
According to a release from the Razorback Foundation, Bielema is eligible to receive up to $11.935 million in monthly installments through December 31, 2020. Backdating that to December 2017, that would be $322,567.57 per month. That figure is subject to the right of offset, meaning any coaching salary he receives during that time frame would be deducted what's owed to him by Arkansas.
Kyle Deckelbaum of KATV provided the full release from the Razorback Foundation.
So, to put it more simply, Bielema can be incredibly selective while choosing his next step. He told Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated that he has received feelers from NFL teams. He also said the social media aspect of college football recruiting got annoying at times and that he is also considering a role in television.
With a buyout like the one he's receiving after his stint at Arkansas, perhaps TV is the best option.
Bielema went 29-34 overall in five seasons at Arkansas, 11-29 in the SEC. In 2017, his Hogs went 4-8 overall and 1-7 in conference play. Prior to his stint in Fayetteville, he posted a 68-24 record at Wisconsin from 2006-12, won three straight Big Ten championships from 2010-12 and led the Badgers to the Rose Bowl after each of those titles.
-
Navy OC's son receives new heart
Ivin Jasper's son had been battling complications from an abnormally fast heart rate
-
Shaquem Griffin gets NFL combine invite
Griffin isn't just a great story, he's a legitimate NFL prospect at the linebacker positio...
-
Workout lands two Huskers in hospital
Both players have been released from the hospital and have returned to the team
-
New transfer proposal picks up steam
Changes are coming to the NCAA's transfer rules; the only question is what they will be
-
LOOK: Alabama RB fires back at UCF
The national championship-winning running back has A+ Twitter game
-
New names step into recruiting spotlight
In the final weeks of the 2018 recruiting cycle, there are new names emerging as high priority...
Add a Comment