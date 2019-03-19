Former Auburn five-star offensive lineman announces FAU as transfer destination

FAU coach Lane Kiffin is no stranger to luring former stars to play for the Owls, and he just earned the commitment of another big name -- literally and figuratively. Former Auburn offensive lineman Calvin Ashley announced his intention to transfer to the program on Twitter on Monday night. He had previously announced his intention to transfer and entered the NCAA's transfer portal last month.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound native of Washington, D.C., was a five-star prospect and the No. 26 overall player in the class of 2017. He was the highest-ranked player in Auburn's class and the only five-star player to sign with the Tigers during the 2017 recruiting cycle.

Despite the recruiting accolades, Ashley never seemed to break through for coach Gus Malzahn's Tigers. He redshirted in 2017 and missed the second half of the 2018 season with an unspecified medical issue. Prior to his injury, Ashley backed up Jack Driscoll at right tackle, and his lone start came in place of an injured Driscoll in a loss at Mississippi State on Oct. 6.

Driscoll, with four other part or full-time starters along the 2018 Auburn offensive line, will return in 2019. With the unit returning intact, Ashley cracking the starting lineup didn't seem likely.

He'll join a program that has become synonymous with high-profile transfers since Kiffin arrived prior to the 2017 season, even though some of those players didn't become superstars. Former Florida State quarterback De'Andre Johnson, former Oklahoma quarterback Chris Robison and former Auburn quarterback/wide receiver John Franklin III are just a few transfers who have suited up for the Owls during Kiffin's tenure.