Former Boston College QB Anthony Brown chooses Oregon as his graduate transfer destination, per report
Brown was a three-year starter for the Eagles and could fill a void for the Ducks
Former Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown will transfer to Oregon, according to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. A three-year starter for the Eagles, Brown would join the Ducks as a grad transfer and be immediately eligible to play. Neither Brown nor Oregon has confirmed the move.
If/when that happens, Brown would act as a potential bridge for the Ducks with the departure of quarterback Justin Herbert. Brown is an experienced signal-caller, having started 28 games in his career. He finished his tenure at Boston College with 4,738 yards passing, 40 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. However, he missed the last six games of this season with a leg injury and entered the transfer portal last December.
Oregon is looking to replace Herbert, who is likely to be a first-round draft prospect later this month. The competition was expected to be wide open heading into spring practices before the COVID-19 pandemic put all spring activities in college football on hold. Redshirt freshman Tyler Shough was the No. 2 quarterback for Oregon a season ago and was initially considered the favorite for the job. Cale Millen, Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford were also expected to compete with Shough once practice resumes, whenever that might be.
However, it's not clear if there will be college football next season due to coronavirus concerns. How that would impact eligibility, including Brown's, remains to be seen.
