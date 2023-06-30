Two former Buffalo football players are facing jail time for allegedly abusing and injuring a dog with a leather belt in a video posted to social media, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced. On Thursday, Blake Hiligh and Zachary Pilarcek were both arraigned in Erie County on a count of overdriving, torturing, and injuring an animal; failure to provide sustenance.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office investigated Hiligh and Pilarcek after receiving a tip about potential animal abuse from the SPCA Serving Erie County. As a result, a 4-year-old miniature poodle named Kobe was seized, and the two men were charged.

Hiligh and Pilarcek face up to a year in prison if they are convicted on the misdemeanor charge.

When Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist first learned of the allegations, he suspended Hiligh and Pilarcek from all team activities. He has since dismissed both players from the program and released a statement on the matter.

"The UB football program has zero tolerance for this type of behavior," Linguist said. "After learning about this incident, I immediately suspended the two young men from all team activities before permanently dismissing them from the program earlier this month. At UB, not only do we expect our student-athletes to excel on the field and in the classroom, but we also expect them to be outstanding citizens in our community."

Hiligh was a cornerback for the Bulls, and he recorded two tackles in five games as a sophomore last season. Pilarcek was a freshman tight end and did not record any receptions with Buffalo.