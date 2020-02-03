Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice picks ACC foe Duke as transfer destination

It didn't take long for former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice to find a new home. Turns out, he's not going too far, either. On Sunday afternoon, Brice announced on his Twitter account that he was committed to fellow ACC program Duke following an official visit to Durham over the weekend. The redshirt sophomore announced he was transferring from Clemson in the middle of January following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Brice has been Clemson's primary backup for the better part of the last two years since Trevor Lawrence took over part-way into the 2018 season. However, Brice has shown flashes of being a legitimate Power Five starter in his time backing up Lawrence. In 2018, Brice came off the bench for an injured Lawrence against Syracuse and made some big throws in a 27-23 win. He finished his Clemson career with 1,023 yards passing, nine touchdowns and four picks.

The good news for Duke is that Brice is on track to graduate in May, meaning he will be immediately eligible and also have two years remaining. He will be competing for the chance to succeed Quentin Harris, who completed his eligibility last season as a redshirt senior.