Former Clemson running back CJ Fuller dies at age 22, high school official confirms

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller has died. An Easley High School official, where Fuller attended high school, confirmed the news to the News & Observer Wednesday evening.

Fuller played in 35 games with Clemson from 2015 to 2017. He rushed for 599 yards and four touchdowns during his college career, and was a member of Clemson's 2016 national championship team, returning three kicks in the title game victory victory over Alabama.

Fuller opened the 2017 season as Clemson's starting running back but started only three games. He finished the season with 217 yards and three touchdowns.

Fuller had been scheduled to graduate from Clemson in May, and was planning to transfer to another school for his final year of eligibility but was arrested in late March on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. Fuller allegedly robbed the apartment of a former teammate and current Clemson player. He was arrested along with another former Clemson player, Jadar Johnson as well as former Duke defensive lineman Quaven Ferguson.

The details of Fuller's death have not been released as of this time.