Former coaches Les Miles and Steve Spurrier make friendly bet ahead of LSU vs. Florida

Steve Spurrier and Les Miles no longer work as college football coaches, but that hasn't stopped the two from a little good-natured trash talk. Miles, who coached LSU from 2005-16, won the SEC in 2007 and 2011,and the 2007 national championship called out the legendary former Florida player and coach on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Hey @SteveSpurrierUF… how much you wanna bet your Gators are going down this weekend? #GameOn — Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) October 2, 2018

Spurrier, who won the Heisman Trophy as a player in 1966, six SEC championships as a coach and the 1996 national championship, fired right back with terms of the bet.

.@CoachLesMiles shoot, we’re going to win on Saturday. If we don’t, I’ll eat some of that grass of yours. When we do win, you’re wearing my visor! #GoGators https://t.co/6asGecE37v — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) October 2, 2018

Spurrier, of course, is known for wearing his patented visor on the sidelines as he built Florida into a monster with his high-octane, aerial attack. Miles is one of the more eccentric personalities to ever roam the sidelines, as evidenced by his explanation for his love of the taste of grass.

"I have a little tradition that humbles me as a man, that lets me know that I'm a part of the field, a part of the game and it's the very bottom as well as the very top and it could be all over the Internet, but, you know what? You should have seen some games before this," he said, via SI.com. "I tell you one thing. The grass at Tiger Stadium tastes best."

In addition to rivalry bragging rights and conference championship hopes, Saturday's game in The Swamp carries a new element that is probably more important to those of us on the internet who enjoy fun.

The Gators and Tigers kick off Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.