Former college football player speaks publicly for first time since disarming school shooter
Jason Seaman is a teacher at Noblesville West Middle School
Jason Seaman, the Noblesville West Middle School teacher who was shot while disarming a student on Friday, spoke publicly for the first time since the shooting on Monday morning.
"I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances," Seaman said in a brief statement to reporters, via CBS News. "I deeply care for my students and their well-being. That is why I did what I did that day."
Seaman did not take any followup questions after reading his statement.
Seaman was trying to protect the students in his seventh-grade classroom while also attempting to disarm the shooter on Friday. He praised one of his students that was shot and wanted people to think of her during her recovery.
A native of Mahomet, Illinois, Seaman is a married father of two -- a young boy and a one-month-old daughter, according to report. Seaman played for Southern Illinois from 2007-10. He received academic honors from the Missouri Valley Football Conference throughout his career with the Salukis.
