Former college football player takes bullets in school shooting while protecting students
Jason Seaman played for the Salukis from 2007-10
A former Southern Illinois defensive lineman is being hailed as a hero on Friday, as he put himself in danger to protect the lives of his students.
Jason Seaman, who played for the Salukis from 2007-10, was shot three times in a school shooting Friday in Noblesville, Indiana, including once in the abdomen. Seaman -- a science teacher Noblesville West Middle School -- is in good condition and "doing well," according to his mother Kristi (via the Indianapolis Star).
"It's not surprising, to be honest," Jason Seaman said of his brother's heroics. "He's not really ever been the person to run away. When the safety of the kids is at hand, it's not surprising to me that he was going to do what he had to do."
A male student left class Friday morning, returned, and opened fire inside a classroom, injuring Seaman and a 13-year-old female student. Seaman reportedly tackled the gunman during the attack, preventing further injures. The gunman was taken into custody Friday morning.
A native of Mahomet, Illinois, Seaman is a married father of two -- a young boy and a one-month-old daughter, according to report. He received academic honors from the Missouri Valley Football Conference throughout his career with the Salukis.
