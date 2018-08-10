Former five-star Cal WR Demetris Robertson immediately eligible to play at Georgia
Robertson provides an instant boost to Georgia's wide receivers unit
With just three weeks until its opening game against Austin Peay, Georgia received major news regarding transfer wide receiver Demetris Robertson.
The university confirmed to Seth Emerson of The Athletic that Robertson will be eligible to play immediately for the Bulldogs. The NCAA granted a waiver request for Robertson, who transferred from Cal in June before announcing he was joining the defending SEC champs the following month.
This is huge news for Georgia when it looked like Robertson would originally have to sit out the season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. Now the Bulldogs get an immediate impact player -- and a home-grown product, no less -- who was once the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the 2016 class.
As a true freshman, the 6-foot, 190-pounder caught 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. His breakout performance came in Week 4 vs. Arizona State when he caught four passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. His best game, however, came in mid-November when he caught six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Washington State. His sophomore campaign was immediately cut short due to injury.
Now Robertson, who has been practicing with his new team, joins an already talented receiving corps that includes Terry Godwin, Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley. With either Jake Fromm or Justin Fields throwing the ball, Georgia's complementary passing game should pick up where it left off last season -- if not improve.
