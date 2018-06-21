Former five-star wide receiver Demetris Robertson announces transfer from Cal

Demetris Robertson established himself as one of the Pac-12's best receivers in 2016 when he caught 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdown for the Cal Bears. Now, he's on the move.

Robertson, a former five-star prospect and the nation's top receiver in the class of 2016, announced his decision to transfer from the program on Thursday morning, citing personal matters.

A native of Savannah, Georgia, Robertson chose Cal over Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech and others. During his recruitment, he actually signed financial aid agreements with Georgia, Georgia Tech and Cal, before settling on the Bears on National Signing Day.

At the time of his commitment, this is what he said about the decision to go to school far away from his home.

"Education was a big part of my decision," he said. "When I went there, it felt like home. Me and the coaching staff have a great relationship. It felt like home. That's what I felt was the best thing for me. I'm going to be homesick, but I'll get over it. I want to do the best thing for me and my family. I know what my future holds, and I know what I want for my life.

"I always told myself I'd rather have a million-dollar business than a million-dollar contract in the NFL."

At the time, Sonny Dykes was the coach of the Bears. They went 5-7 in Robertson's first season in Berkeley under Dykes, and 5-7 last year in the first season of the Justin Wilcox regime. Robertson was limited to two games last season, catching seven passes for 70 yards.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that Ole Miss and West Virginia could be high on Robertson's list of possible transfer destinations.

He has two more years of eligibility remaining.