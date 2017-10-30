Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier says Jim McElwain's offense was 'so bad'
The 'Head Ball Coach' is never shy about stating his opinion
Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier revolutionized the Gators offense in the 1990's with his wide open attack, leading to a national title and six SEC crowns during his 12 years as coach.
Jim McElwain, who parted ways with Florida on Sunday after just two-and-a-half years in the same position, never achieved the same kind of success.
The "Head Ball Coach" shared his thoughts about the Gator offense with The State.
"The offense has been so bad, everybody knows it," Spurrier said. "Did you see us play Georgia? Yeah, it was a sad, sad day, but anyway."
Spurrier echoed the sentiments of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin, who said that the sudden decision to part ways with McElwain -- who won back-to-back SEC East championships in 2015 and 2016 -- was a culmination of several issues behind the scenes that boiled over in front of the world last week during a week-long controversy stemming from unsubstantiated death threats McElwain claimed during a press conference.
"I thought he did a good job of saying that this was not about wins and losses, it was about the whole thing, other things and so forth," Spurrier said. "That was just part of it, the wins and losses. He took into consideration everything I guess, and they thought it was time to make a change."
Matt Hayes of Bleacher Report said Sunday that Spurrier, who serves as an ambassador and consultant to the Florida program and has an office on campus, reached out to McElwain twice this fall and was rebuffed. Spurrier said in the report from The State that he had a good relationship with current Gators offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and discussed the offense "every week or so," but didn't say anything about doing the same with McElwain.
Florida's offense is currently ranked 81st nationally in yards per play (5.38), finished 105th in 2016 (5.19) and 102nd in 2015 (5.11).
The Gators (3-4, 3-3 SEC) will travel to Missouri this weekend in a game that kicks off at noon ET.
-
Week 11 CFB schedule, TV info
The kickoff times and TV info for Week 11 in college football
-
LOOK: OU, OSU 'stop opioids' sticker
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are teaming up to bring awareness to the state's opioid crisis
-
Coaches trying to avoid playoff hype
Nick Saban and Lincoln Riley are two coaches who will be ignoring the playoff rankings
-
Power Rankings: Georgia is now on top
An epic beatdown of the Gators vaults the Bulldogs to the top spot in Dennis Dodd's rankin...
-
CBS Sports 130: Buckeyes, Irish climb
Ohio State would be playoff bound while Georgia slides up to No. 2
-
High school officials leave post-protest
Anthony Lunardelli and his son left the field while yelling at the protesting team
Add a Comment