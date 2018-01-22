Former Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro receives award for saving woman from attacker

Eddy Pineiro was a big part of the Florida Gators from 2016-17, making 38-of-43 field goal attempts for a program that had suffered in the kicking department leading up to his arrival. His best work, however, came during the early morning hours of Oct. 15, 2017.

Pineiro received the Police Service Award from the Gainesville Police department for his role in stopping an attack outside his home.

Everyone please read this! This is a perfect example of why you should never put your hands on a woman! You will go to jail for a long time! Treat women with respect! pic.twitter.com/T0PD37NqXt — Eddy Piñeiro (@eddypineiro1) January 21, 2018

According to the certificate Pineiro posted on Twitter, he and his father, Eddy Pineiro Sr., woke up shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 15 to the sounds of a woman screaming for help while she was being punched and choked by her boyfriend. The Gators kicker and his father then rushed down three flights of stairs to find the woman fleeing the scene while being chased by her attacker.

Pineiro chased down the attacker and pulled him off the victim, ending the incident.

Pineiro and his father both received the award for their heroics. Pineiro followed through with the case to its end, and the attacker, according to the certificate, is now in jail.