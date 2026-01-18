At long last, DJ Lagway has made a decision regarding his plans for the upcoming football season. The former Florida Gators' sophomore quarterback is signing with Baylor 10 days after he had committed to them.

A former five-star recruit, the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Lagway entered the transfer portal on Dec. 15 following two seasons at Florida. He had early visits with Florida State and Virginia before visiting Ole Miss after Trinidad Chambliss was denied a sixth season of eligibility. There were also rumblings that Duke could be in the mix for Lagway's services after Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal at the 11th hour.

In the end, though, the 20-year-old Lagway has decided to sign with Baylor while following in the footsteps of his father, Derek, who played running back for the Bears from 1997-01.

While he showed flashes of his potential at Florida, injuries prevented Lagway from having more success during his time with the Gators. Multiple injuries, for example, prevented him from taking part in Florida's spring practices ahead of the 2025 season. A calf issue that was sustained in July further hindered his practice availability.

Those injuries and the subsequent loss of practice time undoubtedly impacted Lagway's effectiveness once the 2025 season. He and the Gators endured a 1-3 start to the season that included a 20-10 loss to LSU that saw Lagway throw a season-high five interceptions.

Lagway finished the season with 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 62.2% of his passes. He also threw an SEC-high 14 picks for the Gators, who finished the season with a 4-8 record.

A season earlier, Lagway showed his potential by leading the Gators to four straight wins that included throwing for a season-high 305 yards in a 33-8 win over Tulane in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Gators also defeated then-ranked LSU and Ole Miss before defeating rival Florida State in their regular season finale.

A former USA Today Offensive Player of the Year, Lagway was named Mr. Texas Football in 2023 after throwing for 4,631 yards and a Texas 6A record 58 touchdown passes during his senior season. He also ran for 975 yards and 15 touchdowns while showcasing his impressive versatility.

Lagway will be going to a Baylor team that went 5-7 last season and 3-6 in the Big 12. Despite last year's struggles, the school decided to retain coach Dave Aranda, who went 36-37 during his first six seasons with the Bears. His best season with the Bears took place back in 2021, when he lead Baylor to a 12-2 record that was capped off by Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss.