Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks announces transfer within conference to Arkansas

First-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is in need of an established starting quarterback to run his offense, and he got one on Monday evening. Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks announced on Instagram that he has committed to the Razorbacks. The graduate transfer will be eligible immediately and will enroll in classes this month.

Franks spent parts of three seasons as the starting quarterback for the Gators. His best season came as a sophomore under then first-year coach Dan Mullen in 2018 when he threw for 2,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions en route to a 10-win season and Peach Bowl victory over Michigan.

"Just how genuine everybody is," Franks said of Arkansas, according to 247Sports. "I think that's something that's really good and something you don't get much of nowadays, but that was the best part."

He entered his junior campaign in 2019 with high hopes. The 6-foot-6, 238-pounder threw for 698 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions through three games. But an ankle dislocation and fracture suffered in the second half against Kentucky in Week 3 ended his season and, essentially, his Florida career. Fellow junior Kyle Trask stepped in, led the Gators to a comeback win and solidified the job after the Gators topped Virginia in the Orange Bowl.

Franks will enter a wide open quarterback competition in an offense led by new Arkansas offensive coordinator and air raid specialist Kendal Briles. Senior Jack Lindsey, redshirt sophomore John Stephen Jones and dual-threat redshirt freshman K.J. Jefferson are all in contention to take over the top spot on the depth chart.