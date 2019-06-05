Former Florida signee Chris Steele headed to USC, not Oregon, his father says

USC is well on its way to getting more good news on the transfer front. According to the Los Angeles Times, the father of former four-star defensive back Chris Steele said Wednesday that his son is expected to enroll at USC.

"It's looking like that's going to happen," Steele told the Times. "I don't see anything else happening."

Steele entered his name in the transfer portal after enrolling early and going through spring practice at Florida, and early indications had him going to Oregon. On May 14, Steele sent a tweet suggesting he would be transferring to Oregon, noting that he was "ready to get to Eugene and ball." That commit seemed solid, but this week he took down the Oregon-related photo from his social media and things started to move quickly in the direction of USC.

As for the timing, 247Sports' Greg Biggins suggested that USC may have recently had a scholarship open up at the conclusion of the semester -- an adjustment that may have come after his decision to leave Florida and before his commitment to Oregon. Steele played his high school ball at southern California powerhouse St. John Bosco and reportedly has a great relationship with coach Clay Helton.

Norman Steele told the Times that Chris will file a waiver with the NCAA for immediate eligibility because of the circumstances of his exit from Florida. Steele and his family allege that Chris requested a new living situation after his roommate, Jalon Jones, was reportedly accused of sexual battery by two female students. That request was denied, and so the Steele family claim the transfer had "nothing to do with football."

The Steele news comes just one week after five-star wide receiver Bru McCoy, another one of the top prospects from California in the 2019 recruiting class, decided to return to USC after participating in spring practice as an early enrollee at Texas.