Former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has medically retired from the NFL after one year with the New York Jets, announced Wednesday. Travis spent the 2024 season rehabbing a serious leg injury suffered at FSU that cost the Seminoles a shot at the national championship, but ultimately was advised to walk away.

Travis announced the decision to walk away in a lengthy handwritten note posted to social media.

"On November 18th, 2023, my life and career took an unexpected turn," Travis wrote. "I gave everything I had to the rehab process, but despite my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with my doctors and medical team, I have been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply."

Florida State was undefeated in 2023 going into a November nonconference matchup with North Alabama on Senior Day. The No. 4 Seminoles were seen as a lock for the CFP if they won out. However, Travis was tackled awkwardly on a run by a UNA defender and had to be carted off the field in an air cast. He was diagnosed with a fractured and dislocated left ankle that ended his season.

Since that moment, Florida State's program has crumbled. The Seminoles managed to finish the regular season undefeated, but became the first undefeated power conference team to ever miss the College Football Playoff after Alabama jumped them.

"That was the decision, was Alabama at four," then-CFP selection chair Boo Corrigan said. "Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks. Coach [Mike] Norvell, their players, their fans -- an incredible season. But as you look at who they are as a team right now without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team and the committee voted Alabama four and Florida State five."

Florida State went on to lose 63-3 in the Orange Bowl against No. 6 Georgia after numerous players opted out. The next year, FSU posted a 2-10 record, its worst season since 1974.

Despite the injury, Travis was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Jets with the No. 171 overall pick. Travis's agent, Deiric Jackson, criticized the Jets' handling of his injury to ESPN in March, claiming there was pressure for him to get back on the field. As recently as March, Jackson claimed that Travis was poised to return for the 2025 season. Instead, he ultimately opted to medically retire.

