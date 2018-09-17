Former Florida State quarterback Bailey Hockman announces transfer to NC State

Former Florida State quarterback Bailey Hockman announced his decision to transfer away from the program last month, but he isn't going far. Hockman announced Monday on Twitter that he will continue his football career within the ACC Atlantic at NC State after graduating from Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College in December.

It has been a long road to make it here, but I am blessed to say I am COMMITTED to NC State, can’t wait to be apart of what is going on in Raleigh! Go pack!!! 🙏🏼🎬🐺 pic.twitter.com/dVfm4S3XX3 — Bailey Hockman (@BaileyHockman) September 17, 2018

Hockman was a four-star prospect in the class of 2017 out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 206-pounder was ranked No. 11 among pro-style passers and was the 28th-ranked player in the state of Georgia. He announced his decision to transfer after Deondre Francois won the starting quarterback job and James Blackman -- last season's starter after Francois got hurt -- took a backseat to Francois on the depth chart.

Hockman was a star in high school, throwing for 6,058 yards and 63 touchdowns during his final three seasons as the starting quarterback at McEachern, despite only playing five games as a junior. He threw for 2,604 yards and 25 touchdowns during his final season in high school.

He redshirted last season at Florida State and will have three years of eligibility left when he graduates from junior college and arrives at NC State.