Former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois to walk on at Florida Atlantic
Francois was dismissed from Florida State in February
Former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois will walk on at Florida Atlantic this season, according to 247Sports.
Francois was dismissed from Florida State's program in February after Francois allegedly threatened his girlfriend in a video posted to Instagram. This was after Francois had been cleared of an alleged battery of his girlfriend in January. She was nine weeks pregnant at the time, but no charges were filed.
"Means the world to me to get another opportunity to play football again," Francois told 247Sports. "Just the situations that have happened with me off the field, I feel like I could have avoided those situations being around the right people and having the right people around me. I feel FAU has the right supporting cast. When I went down for a visit, it was very family-oriented and something new for me."
Of the incidents, Francois told 247Sports he's "learned from it" and that he takes "full responsibility for my actions."
At FAU Francois will join a quarterback group that includes the Owls' 2018 starter Chris Robison. Robison, who transferred to FAU from Oklahoma, was suspended during the spring due to an investigation into an alleged sexual battery that led to no charges being filed.
Francois played in 25 games at quarterback for the Seminoles, throwing for 6,291 yards, 36 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while completing 58 percent of his passes.
