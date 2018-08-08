Former four-star Washington linebacker Ale Kaho heading to Alabama
Kaho signed with Washington, but never enrolled
Finally, Alabama gets some defensive help.
Ale Kaho, a former blue-chip recruit who signed with Washington as part of the 2018 class, is transferring to Alabama, according to 247Sports. Adam Jude of the Seattle Times later confirmed that Kaho was headed to Tuscaloosa, but the school has not yet commented on the addition.
Kaho was given a full release from his National Letter of Intent this week from coach Chris Petersen, who cited personal reasons for Kaho's departure. Although Kaho signed with the Huskies, he did not enroll.
Kaho was a four-star member of the 2018 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings, and strongly entertained Alabama during his recruitment. The Reno, Nevada native was also previously committed to BYU. Aaron Suttles of The Athletic reports that Kaho will be eligible to play immediately for the Crimson Tide, adding even more depth to the already deep squad.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
USC signs OL who punched ref in JUCO
Bernard Schirmer was arrested for the incident, but never charged and maintains it was an...
-
Dave Doeren's built a program in Raleigh
The NC State head coach has managed to build something sustainable at NC State, something not...
-
Iowa suspends two more starters
Tackle Alaric Jackson and defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore violated unspecified team rul...
-
Candid Coaches: Who to grab a beer with?
Whether you want to consider this the coolest coach in the country is for you to decide
-
Miami TE Michael Irvin II out 4 months
The Hurricanes will now have to rely on a pair of young, but talented tight ends
-
Urban Meyer's future at OSU
Will Urban Meyer coach for Ohio State in 2018?