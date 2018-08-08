Former four-star Washington linebacker Ale Kaho heading to Alabama

Kaho signed with Washington, but never enrolled

Finally, Alabama gets some defensive help. 

Ale Kaho, a former blue-chip recruit who signed with Washington as part of the 2018 class, is transferring to Alabama, according to 247Sports. Adam Jude of the Seattle Times later confirmed that Kaho was headed to Tuscaloosa, but the school has not yet commented on the addition. 

Kaho was given a full release from his National Letter of Intent this week from coach Chris Petersen, who cited personal reasons for Kaho's departure. Although Kaho signed with the Huskies, he did not enroll. 

Kaho was a four-star member of the 2018 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings, and strongly entertained Alabama during his recruitment. The Reno, Nevada native was also previously committed to BYU. Aaron Suttles of The Athletic reports that Kaho will be eligible to play immediately for the Crimson Tide, adding even more depth to the already deep squad.

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories