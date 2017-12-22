Former four-star WR Trevon Grimes transfers from Ohio State to Florida

The Early Signing Period isn't the only way schools are acquiring new players this time of year. Transfers could lead to some impact players later on as well. And Florida continues to add value to its passing attack of the future.

On Friday, Florida officially announced that former four-star wide receiver Trevon Grimes had transferred to the program from Ohio State. Per a report from the Sun-Sentinel, Grimes has applied for a hardship waiver from the NCAA and hopes he will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. Grimes took a leave of absence from the Buckeyes program in October because of family issues.

Grimes, who had three catches in two games as a freshman this season, is from the Fort Lauderdale area. He was the No. 41 overall prospect in the 2017 class and actually chose Ohio State over the Gators last year before signing day.

He was the second big wide receiver transfer for the Gators program recently. Earlier this week, former Ole Miss wide receiver Van Jefferson announced he was transferring to Gainesville as well. On Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, the Gators got a commitment from highly-touted quarterback prospect Emory Jones.

Florida was among the worst programs in the SEC in passing offense in 2017.