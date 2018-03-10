Former FSU assistant suing university for unpaid wages during Independence Bowl
Chris Warren claims he hasn't been paid correctly for his three weeks of overtime in December
Former Florida State quality control coach Mike Warren is suing the school for unpaid wages. According to Warren, who was an assistant in Tallahassee under Jimbo Fisher, Florida State has not paid him for the work he did during the Independence Bowl and the overtime hours he worked over the last three years.
The lawsuit claims Florida State is in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Florida Minimum Wage Act, calling the violation "willful, intentional and systemic."
Warren's lawsuit alleges that he was not paid for the "approximately 84 hours per week" that he spent as an assistant coach from Dec. 8, 2017, to Dec. 27, 2017. That's when Warren was promoted to an assistant coach to prepare the team for the Independence Bowl after Fisher left to take over at Texas A&M. Warren also claims he worked an average of 100 hours per week as a quality control coach, but was never paid for more than 40 hours per week.
Florida State athletic director Stan Wilcox told the Tallahassee Democrat the school is "aware of [Warren's] claim."
Warren was not retained on staff by new Florida State coach Willie Taggart.
