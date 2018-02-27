Former FSU star Jalen Ramsey wasn't happy about use in Texas A&M promo

College coaches come up with "facts" and "stats" of every variety all the time in recruiting pitches because, well, that's what recruiting is. One of the more effective pitches centers around the number of players a school and/or coach has put in the NFL. At the end of the day, just about every college football player wants a chance to go pro.

So nothing seemed too out of the ordinary when Texas A&M assistant Tim Brewster published a graphic promoting starting NFL defensive backs who played under first-year Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher. Moreover, the graphic showed the average salary for those players because, again, those are interesting numbers for recruits.

However, former Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey took exception to his image being used for the graphic.

Know I have nothing but respect for you Coach Brew but don’t use me on a poster for a school I didn’t go to & for a coach who didn’t teach me how to be a DB. — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 27, 2018

Technically, Ramsey's not wrong. He didn't play for A&M, so it's understandable if being used in an Aggie promo bothers him. And, no, Fisher wasn't his position coach with Florida State -- though as a head coach, he still gets credit.

But that's splitting hairs and A&M is hardly the only offender when it comes to sweeping recruiting statements. The message is simple: history says that if you play for Fisher in college, you'll go on to be a handsomely paid DB in the league. It may be an instance of correlation not implying causation, but A&M doesn't care. Case in point, the Aggies already have three blue-chip DBs in the 2019 recruiting class.

As for Brewster, who has taken some L's on Twitter recently, he tried to blow the whole thing over and make amends.