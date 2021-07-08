Wide receiver is a huge concern for Auburn in Bryan Harsin's first year at the helm, but the former Boise State coach got great news on Thursday in the form of Demetris Robertson. The former Georgia and California wide receiver announced in a Twitter post that he will spend his "super senior" year of eligibility on the Plains.

"Thank you Georgia football from the bottom of my heart for everything," he wrote. "From coach [Kirby] Smart to [wide receivers] coach [Cortez] Hankton to my academic advisors I met along the way, Athens, thank you for everything. With that being said I have decided to use my last year of eligibility at Auburn University. I can't wait to get to work. War Eagle."

Robertson was one of the top recruits in the nation when he left high school. The Savannah (Georgia) Christian Prep star was ranked No. 13 overall in the Class of 2016 and stood as the top-ranked wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite.

His college career hasn't exactly panned out the way that many thought it would. Robertson started out with a bang, amassing 50 catches for 767 yards and seven touchdowns along with 202 yards on kickoff returns at Cal in 2016. An injury cut short a sophomore campaign that resulted in seven catches for 70 yards.

Robertson then transferred to back home to Georgia and gained immediate eligibility following the 2017 season, but he didn't make much of an impact for coach Kirby Smart's Bulldogs with just four rushes for 109 yards and a touchdown in nine games. He did not record a single pass reception. It looked like he might breakthrough and live up to his high school hype the following season when he had 30 grabs for 333 yards and three touchdowns, but Robertson only managed 110 yards on 12 catches in 10 games during his true senior season.

The "super senior" chose to take advantage of the NCAA waiver that allows players to come back to school without using a year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He'll join an Auburn wide receiving corps that lost Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove off of last year's squad. The Tigers do not have a wide receiver who had 100 or more yards last season, which is the biggest problem facing Harsin heading into the 2021 season.