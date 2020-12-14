Former Georgia quarterback D'Wan Mathis announced on his Twitter account on Monday that he will transfer to Temple to continue his college career. The news comes less than a month after Mathis entered the transfer portal. Mathis, who started the Bulldogs' 2020 season-opener against Arkansas, did not travel with the team to South Carolina in late November. HIs absence on that trip kick-started rumors about his status with the team.

Mathis made his first start against the Razorbacks after Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman opted out of the season and with JT Daniels still not fully recovered from his knee injury. He went 8-of-17 passing for 55 yards and a pick, and was eventually replaced by Stetson Bennett IV. Bennett would go on to start the next five games for Georgia before Daniels, cleared and fully available, took over against Mississippi State earlier in November. Mathis played in four games and saw some more significant playing time against Florida, but had 34 yards passing and two picks.

A four-star member of Georgia's 2019 recruiting class, Mathis joined the Bulldogs from Oak Park High School in Michigan. He was the No. 9 overall player in the state that year and the No. 11 quarterback prospect for the class.

The Bulldogs wrap up their regular season on Dec. 19 against Vanderbilt.