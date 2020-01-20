Former Houston starting QB D'Eriq King chooses Miami as transfer destination

Miami has again gone back to the transfer quarterback well, with former Houston starting quarterback D'Eriq King announcing on Monday that he will be heading to play for the Hurricanes. King, a graduate transfer who announced that he had entered the transfer portal during LSU's win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, visited Miami from Thursday through Saturday. The Athletic's Manny Navarro, who first broke the news of King's decision to choose Miami, also reported that King will begin classes at Miami on Tuesday.

Of course, it won't be his performance in the classroom that's the primary concern among Miami fans. The Hurricanes have had a lot of trouble attempting to solve their quarterback problem in recent years. It was just last year that Tate Martell, a highly-touted recruit out of high school, announced he was transferring in from Ohio State (after Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State from Georgia). Martell was ruled immediately eligible but was unable to win the starting job. Instead, the nod went to freshman Jarren Williams who appeared in all 12 games but eventually lost the starting gig to 2018 starter N'Kosi Perry before earning it back. Martell appeared in five games for the Hurricanes but threw only one pass.

Odds are King is not transferring to Miami to compete for the starting job, and will enter camp this spring at No. 1 on the depth chart. Clearly, Miami is hoping King not only takes the reins but holds onto them for good. While Williams played well for Miami considering he was a freshman (2,187 yards, 19 touchdowns, seven interceptions), he's not much of a threat in the run game (he finished with -68 rushing yards). New offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee has often utilized dual-threat QBs -- players with the abilities of King.

King only played in four games for Houston last season before announcing he was taking a redshirt as he didn't play up to the standard he'd set in 2018. He threw for 663 yards and rushed for 312 yards while accounting for 12 total touchdowns as the Cougars went 1-3. In 2018, King appeared in 11 games and was a force for the Houston offense. He passed for 2,982 yards, 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions while also contributing another 674 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. That's the player Miami will be hoping to get in 2020 as the Canes are coming off a disappointing season that saw them finish 10th in the ACC in points per game with 25.7.