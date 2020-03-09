Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey heading to Big Ten foe Northwestern as transfer

Northwestern finished last in the Big Ten in passing last year at 117 yards per game and will be looking within the Big Ten to fix its passing woes. Former Indiana part-time starting quarterback Peyton Ramsey announced that he will transfer to Northwestern for his final year of eligibility.

Ramsey made 23 starts for the Hoosiers over the last three seasons and helped lead them to the Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee last season. He is scheduled to graduate in May. He played in 11 games and was the part-time starter for the Hoosiers last year along with Michael Penix, Jr., who battle through injuries during his first two seasons with the program. Ramsey threw for 2,454 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019, and added 252 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

"I would like to thank everyone at Indiana University for allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football," Ramsey wrote on Twitter. "I would especially like to thank my teammates that pushed me, encouraged me and trusted me. Sometimes the road to realizing your dreams can take you in a different direction than you expected. With that said, I would like to announce my decision to continue my playing career at Northwestern University. I am grateful to Coach [Pat] Fitzgerald and his entire staff for this opportunity. I can't wait to get started."

He threw for 2,875 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a sophomore in 2018, and added 1,252 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions as a freshman in 2017 serving as a fill-in and backup signal-caller behind Richard Lagow. Ramsey will join a Northwestern quarterback battle that includes seniors TJ Green and Aidan Smith, and juniors Hunter Johnson and Andrew Marty. All four quarterbacks saw action last season.