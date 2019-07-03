Former Kentucky, NFL QB Jared Lorenzen dies at age 38 after battling multiple health issues

Former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen has died, his family confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. Lorenzen was hospitalized last Friday, and was admitted to the ICU with heart and kidney issues.

"It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jared Lorenzen would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for all of your support and prayers over the last six days," the statement read. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jared today, July 3, 2019. Again, we appreciate all of the warm wishes and prayers, but as a family, we would request your respect and privacy. We will offer arrangement information in the coming days. Please keep Jared's family, and especially his children, in your thoughts and prayers."

Lorenzen played for Kentucky from 2000 to 2003. He played in 43 games, throwing for 10,354 yards with 78 touchdowns and 41 interceptions. He is Kentucky's all-time leader in passing yards, attempts and completions, and his 78 touchdown passes rank second all time in program history.

He went undrafted out of college but signed with the New York Giants as a free agent. He appeared in four NFL games, completing 4 of 8 pass attempts for 28 yards. He would continue playing sparingly in indoor football leagues following his time in the NFL.

Lorenzen was just 38 years old.