Six former players featured in "Last Chance U" filed a lawsuit against Netflix, the National Junior College Athletic Association and East Mississippi Community College -- the school featured in the first two seasons of "Last Chance U" -- according to a court filing in Los Angeles County. The plaintiffs are seeking $30 million after claiming that they did not receive any compensation for their appearance on the documentary and were coerced into signing the initial contracts with Netflix.

Listed as plaintiffs on the lawsuit are John Franklin III (a former quarterback and wide receiver at Florida State and Auburn), Ronald Ollie, C.J. Reavis, De'Andre Johnson (a former Florida State signee that later played quarterback at Florida Atlantic and Texas Southern), Tim Bonner and Isaiah Wright.

"The popularity from the show was both a blessing and a curse," the filing reads. "Plaintiffs have faced employment obstacles and struggled to be viewed in a positive lens after the release of the show. For each of the Defendants however, they have all financially benefited from the show and their careers have soared since its release. Make no mistake, each of the defendants have been unjustly enriched by intruding upon the private lives of the Plaintiffs, taking unfair advantage of them through Defendants' superior bargaining power, manipulating many of the Plaintiffs' characters, along with other means for their own financial gain while sacrificing any decent reputation Plaintiffs had."

"Last Chance U," which was released on Netflix from 2016-20, was a documentary series directed by Greg Whiteley, who is also listed as a defendant on the filing, that followed the lives and on-field exploits of junior college players at different programs around the nation.