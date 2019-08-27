Former LSU defensive back Kelvin Joseph reveals Kentucky as transfer destination
Joseph confirmed speculation on Monday with a tweet aimed at Big Blue Nation
Former LSU sophomore defensive back Kelvin Joseph, the second-highest rated signee in the Tigers' 2018 recruiting class, is transferring to an intra-conference foe. Joseph on Monday committed to Kentucky over a number of other suitors who were courting his services in the defensive backfield. He changed his Twitter bio to "DB at the University of Kentucky," and also sent out a tweet further confirming the move.
Shortly after his public commitment, Joseph transitioned to a recruiter role by petitioning his now-former teammate, Mannie Netherly, to join him in Lexington. Netherly, like Joseph, is also a former four-star recruit who announced on Monday that he's entered the transfer portal after two years in Baton Rouge.
Joseph was the No. 42 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, and the No. 5 prospect at his position. A Baton Rouge native, he pledged to the in-state Tigers over offers from Florida State, Alabama, Auburn and others.
During his one-season at LSU, Joseph played in 11 games and recorded 12 tackles and one pass breakup while playing both safety and cornerback as a freshman in 2018. He was suspended from playing in LSU's Fiesta Bowl win over UCF for an undisclosed violation of team rules. He later returned to LSU for spring practices, entered and removed his name from the transfer portal before re-entering it in July.
Under NCAA transfer rules, Joseph must sit out the 2019 season at Kentucky. He will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in the 2020 season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Best Week 1 college football picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 t...
-
College football breakout stars for 2019
The true freshmen, redshirt freshmen and sophomores that are poised for breakout seasons
-
CFB win totals 2019: Ohio State under 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 college football season 10,000...
-
College football week 1 odds, lines
Here are all the lines you need to know heading into Week 1 of the college football season
-
Urban Meyer confident in retirement
Meyer seems more comfortable with this retirement decision in an interview with ESPN
-
Week 1 storylines: ACC, Pac-12 questions
Week 0 was a fine appetizer, but the 150th season of college football fully gets underway this...