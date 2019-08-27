Former LSU defensive back Kelvin Joseph reveals Kentucky as transfer destination

Former LSU sophomore defensive back Kelvin Joseph, the second-highest rated signee in the Tigers' 2018 recruiting class, is transferring to an intra-conference foe. Joseph on Monday committed to Kentucky over a number of other suitors who were courting his services in the defensive backfield. He changed his Twitter bio to "DB at the University of Kentucky," and also sent out a tweet further confirming the move.

Shortly after his public commitment, Joseph transitioned to a recruiter role by petitioning his now-former teammate, Mannie Netherly, to join him in Lexington. Netherly, like Joseph, is also a former four-star recruit who announced on Monday that he's entered the transfer portal after two years in Baton Rouge.

Y’all let bro know what the vibe is @yovng_netherly — Kelvin Joseph || (@bossmanfat1) August 27, 2019

Joseph was the No. 42 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, and the No. 5 prospect at his position. A Baton Rouge native, he pledged to the in-state Tigers over offers from Florida State, Alabama, Auburn and others.

During his one-season at LSU, Joseph played in 11 games and recorded 12 tackles and one pass breakup while playing both safety and cornerback as a freshman in 2018. He was suspended from playing in LSU's Fiesta Bowl win over UCF for an undisclosed violation of team rules. He later returned to LSU for spring practices, entered and removed his name from the transfer portal before re-entering it in July.

Under NCAA transfer rules, Joseph must sit out the 2019 season at Kentucky. He will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in the 2020 season.