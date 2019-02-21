Former Michigan assistant Pep Hamilton named coach of XFL's Washington franchise
Hamilton had spent two seasons on Jim Harbaugh's staff
Pep Hamilton was the odd man out on Michigan's staff heading into the 2019 season, but he has found a new home in professional football. The XFL announced Thursday that Hamilton will be the new coach and general manager of the league's Washington, D.C. franchise.
A longtime assistant in college and the NFL, Hamilton's Wolverines' offenses didn't exactly shine in the tough Big Ten East. Michigan finished 80th in the nation in passing in 2018 at 215.7 yards per game, and 111th in 2017 with 171.2.
Prior to his time in Ann Arbor, he spent one season on the staff of the Cleveland Browns, and was the offensive coordinator of Indianapolis Colts from 2013-15. The Colts finished finished third in the NFL in total offense in 2014 at 406.6 yards per game, and made the postseason in his first two seasons with the organization.
Hamilton has worked as an assistant coach at Stanford (2010-12), the Chicago Bears (2007-09), San Francisco 49ers (2006) and New York Jets (2003-05). A former quarterback at Howard, Hamilton got his start in the coaching profession at his alma mater from 1997-2001.
Hamilton is the second coach to be named to the startup league -- which kicks off in the winter of 2020. Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops was named as the coach and general manager of the Dallas franchise earlier this month.
