Former Michigan coach Brady Hoke returns to San Diego State as defensive line coach

San Diego State coach Rocky Long introduced a familiar face as part of the Aztecs coaching staff on Wednesday, naming Brady Hoke the team's new defensive line coach. Hoke previously served as the head coach at San Diego State for two seasons from 2009-10, leading the Aztecs to the program's first bowl appearance in 12 years and first postseason victory since 1969 in 2010. He was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year at the end of that season and then was hired away by Michigan to replace Rich Rodriguez.

Hoke went 31-20 in four years with the Wolverines, highlighted by an 11-2 record and Sugar Bowl bid in 2011. Once again, he took home conference coach of the year honors in addition to finalist recognition for many of the premier national coach of the year awards.

Since his departure from Michigan following a 5-7 campaign in 2014, Hoke has worked as an assistant at Oregon (2016), Tennessee (2017) and most recently for the Carolina Panthers as a defensive line coach this past fall.

San Diego State's program has exploded since Hoke's breakthrough season in 2010. After returning yet again to the postseason in 2018, the Aztecs became one of just 14 programs to make a bowl game in nine consecutive seasons.