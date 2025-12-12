Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was handed three charges, including felony home invasion, by the Washtenaw County (Mich.) Prosecutor's Office on Friday, two days after he was fired by the university for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore has been charged with home invasion in the third degree, stalking and breaking and entering or entering without breaking.

The most serious of the charges is home invasion, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. Moore is accused of "unlawfully entering the victim's residence to commit the crime of stalking and committing that crime while in the residence." The charges of stalking and breaking and entering are both misdemeanors, carrying maximum sentences of one year and 90 days in jail, respectively.

Moore was arraigned regarding those charges on Friday, appearing via video in a small room while wearing a white jail-issued clothing, with prosecutors alleging that Moore broke into the victim's home before grabbing several butter knives, before finding kitchen shears. At that point, Moore is alleged to have threatened to kill himself, blaming the victim for "ruining his life."

According to the prosecutor, Moore said, "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life."

Moore's lawyer stated that his client is not a danger to the community and that Moore was willing to wear a GPS tether as a condition of his bail, also stating that Moore had undergone two separate mental health evaluations since his arrest.

Ultimately, the judge agreed to a $25,000 cash surety bond, continuation of mental health treatment and a GPS tether for Moore, making it clear that any contact with the alleged victim would be a violation of the terms of his bail. The defense agreed to waive the 14-day requirement for a probable cause conference, saying that calendars had been coordinated for Jan. 22, with the judge setting the date as such.

Moore, 39, was fired with cause from his position on Wednesday, with athletic director Warde Manuel saying the termination was the result of an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member." The shocking end of Moore's tenure after just two seasons as coach was just the start of the story, as he was in police custody mere hours later.

Moore was detained by the Saline (Mich.) Police Department before being turned over to Pittsfield Township police "for an investigation into potential charges."

The Pittsfield Township Police released a statement after the arraignment.

During the investigation, it was alleged that the suspect, Sherrone Moore, was unarmed when he entered the residence through an unlocked door without permission and engaged in a verbal argument with the victim that escalated," the statement read. "It was further alleged that during the argument, Moore picked up two butter knives and a pair of scissors from within the residence and threatened to harm himself. Moore left the residence before responding officers arrived and was located shortly thereafter in the area of Willis and Bishop Roads in Saline. Moore was taken into custody without incident. Moore was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. At the conclusion of the evaluation, Moore was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending a review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney's Office."

While the situation surrounding Moore's relationship with the staff member and subsequent firing was a surprise to the public, it was "the worst-kept secret" at Michigan, CBS Sports reported Thursday. One high-level Michigan booster told CBS Sports that "everybody in the program has known this the last two seasons," and that Schembechler Hall was "swarming with lawyers" earlier this month.

Moore was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach after Jim Harbaugh departed Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers on the heels of the Wolverines winning the national championship. In two seasons at the helm, Moore led the Wolverines to a 16-8 record.

Michigan finished the regular season with a 9-3 record and is set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. Associate head coach Biff Poggi was appointed interim coach while the university looks for Moore's replacement.