Former Michigan defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon announces transfer to Tennessee

Former Michigan defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon announced Friday on Twitter than he will transfer to Tennessee after spending the previous two seasons with the Wolverines. Solomon was ranked No. 23 overall and was the No. 2 defensive tackle prospect in the country in the class of 2017 out of Lee County (Georgia) High School in Leesburg.

"Thank you Michigan professor's for opening my mind, fans for being the foundation for the players & encouraging us good or bad, team mates for uplifting each other through adversity while still smiling knowing no matter where we go we will always & forever be a band of brothers, and to Michigan football program & coaches for the opportunity," Solomon wrote in a tweet announcing his decision. "With that being said, I will be attending the University of Tennessee."

Volunteer coach Jeremy Pruitt commented on Solomon's arrival on Friday.

"Aubrey is a guy that a lot of coaches on our staff knew when he was a young man in high school, and we all recruited him," he said. "He can play all three downs. He's a powerful man. He's smart. He's a good student. He has experience, having already played at the collegiate level. He is a great addition to our university and our football program."

Solomon announced earlier this month that he is leaving the Michigan program. The 6-foot-3, 297-pounder registered 18 tackles in 13 games as a true freshman in 2017, and only six in five games in 2018 while fighting through a knee injury. He will have to sit out the 2019 season per the NCAA's year-in residence rule. Unless he receives a waiver, Solomon will be eligible to play for coach Jeremy Pruitt and the Volunteers in 2020.

His announcement is more good news for Volunteer fans. After a successful Wednesday -- the first day of the Early Signing Period -- the Vols got the commitment of four-star running back Eric Gray on Thursday. They entered Friday ranked No. 16 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings for the Class of 2019.