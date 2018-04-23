Former Michigan player apologizes for threatening tweets directed at Jim Harbaugh
Elysee Mbem-Bosse sent a series of cryptic, threatening tweets last week
The former Michigan linebacker who sent a series of cryptic and threatening tweets last week issued an apology via his Twitter account Sunday night. Elysee Mbem-Bosse tweets -- which have since been deleted -- were seen as threatening enough that they were being investigated by campus police, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh -- who was tagged in one of the tweets -- said it was "a serious matter."
Mbem-Bosse tweeted the following apology on Sunday night.
According to Michigan, Mbem-Bosse has not been a member of the football team since mid-November. Mbem-Bosse said he left the team to deal with a family emergency and was never given a reason why he's no longer a member of the football team.
