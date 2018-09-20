Former Minnesota OL Nick Connelly dead at 22 after battle with Burkitt's lymphoma
Connelly played for the Gophers from 2015-17
Former Minnesota offensive lineman Nick Connelly died on Wednesday at age 22 because of complications from Burkitt's lymphoma.
The native of Red Wing, Minnesota, redshirted in 2015, and started 14 games during his career. An injury forced him to retire midway through the 2017 season after he started the first five games for the Gophers.
"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Nick Connelly," coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. "He was an amazing young man who took exceptional pride in playing for his hometown Gophers and loved wearing the maroon and gold. Nick's family and friends are in our thoughts and we will honor him this Saturday at Maryland."
Connelly's father, Chuck Connelly, posted this message on Twitter Wednesday evening.
He was diagnosed with Burkitt's lymphoma -- a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma -- in June of 2018.
