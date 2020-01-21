Former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead named Oregon offensive coordinator
Moorhead was a highly coveted offensive coordinator at Penn State before taking over Mississippi State
It didn't take long for former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead to land on his feet after getting fired earlier this month. Oregon announced on Tuesday that the program has hired the former Bulldogs coach to serve as its offensive coordinator. Moorhead replaces Marcus Arroyo, who became the head coach at UNLV.
Moorhead coached at Mississippi State for just two seasons, compiling a 14-12 record. He was relieved of his duties following a loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl. The Bulldogs recently announced they were hiring Washington State coach Mike Leach as Moorhead's successor. In his two years in Starkville, Moorhead's teams scored just 28.5 points per game in 2018, and 27.6 points per game in 2019.
Though Moorhead may not have worked out at Mississippi State, he was a highly regarded offensive mind prior to being hired there. In his two seasons as Penn State's offensive coordinator, Moorhead led a pair of top-25 scoring offenses. Specifically, the 2017 Nittany Lions tied with Ohio State for sixth nationally in points per game (41.1). Moorhead was also the coach at FCS program Fordham from 2012-15 and compiled a 38-13 record with three Division I playoff appearances.
Oregon is coming off a 12-2 season that included a Pac-12 Championship and a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NFL Draft early entrant list
The 2019 season is in the books, and several big-name stars are jumping early to the NFL
-
Teams hit hardest by NFL draft entries
Early entries to the draft are more commonplace than ever, but some teams feel the sting a...
-
Georgia lands 2021 No. 1 pro-style QB
The Bulldogs are looking to upgrade their quarterback depth chart
-
Hurts to wear Alabama, Oklahoma helmet
Hurts will don a special lid honoring his dual legacy on Saturday during his Senior Bowl appearance
-
QB Feleipe Franks commits to Arkansas
Franks spent parts of three seasons as the starter for the Gators
-
D'Eriq King transferring to Miami
King visited Miami shortly before announcing his decision to transfer to the Canes
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game