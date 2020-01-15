Former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead set to become Oregon's next OC, per reports
Moorhead was a highly coveted offensive coordinator at Penn State before taking over Mississippi State
It didn't take long for former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead to land on his feet after getting fired earlier this month. According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Moorhead is slated to become the next offensive coordinator at Oregon. Moorhead replaces Marcus Arroyo, who became the head coach at UNLV.
Moorhead coached at Mississippi State for just two seasons, compiling a 14-12 record. He was relieved of his duties following a loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl. The Bulldogs recently announced they were hiring Washington State coach Mike Leach as Moorhead's successor. In his two years in Starkville, Moorhead's teams scored just 28.5 points per game in 2018, and 27.6 points per game in 2019.
Though Moorhead may not have worked out at Mississippi State, he was a highly regarded offensive mind prior to being hired there. In his two seasons as Penn State's offensive coordinator, Moorhead led a pair of top-25 scoring offenses. Specifically, the 2017 Nittany Lions tied with Ohio State for sixth nationally in points per game (41.1). Moorhead was also the coach at FCS program Fordham from 2012-15 and compiled a 38-13 record with three Division I playoff appearances.
Oregon is coming off a 12-2 season that included a Pac-12 Championship and a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bobby Petrino hired by Missouri State
Petrino takes over an FCS program after being fired by Louisville in 2018 and sitting out in...
-
VT's Fuente a top candidate for Baylor?
Will Baylor land a sitting Power Five coach as it looks to replace Matt Rhule?
-
LSU looking for its next great hire
Fresh off a national title, LSU is tasked with rebuilding its historic offense
-
Washington State hires Nick Rolovich
Rolovich just completed overseeing Hawaii's best season in a decade
-
James Franklin named in hazing lawsuit
Ex-Penn State safety Isaiah Humpries alleges Franklin ignored hazing complaints and retaliated...
-
Beckham hands out cash to LSU players
Beckham was on the field to celebrate his alma mater's historic national title
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game