Former Mississippi State QB Keytaon Thompson announces Virginia as transfer destination

Virginia has been looking for a replacement for former signal-caller Bryce Perkins, and it might have found him in the heart of SEC country as former Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson announced on Twitter that he will transfer to the Cavaliers.

"First off, I would like to thank God for guiding me during this process and all the blessings and opportunities he continues to give me in life," he wrote. "Through the ups and downs, He has always kept me grounded. Thank you to my family and friends for ALWAYS believing in me! Thank you to the Hail State family for embracing me for the past three years. I will forever cherish my time in Starkville, Miss. To my teammates and brothers at MSU, I'll never forget the memories we made on and off the field. I'll see y'all on top!"

Thompson started two games for the Bulldogs -- the TaxSlayer Bowl vs. Louisville following the 2017 season following Nick Fitzgerald's injury vs. Ole Miss, and the 2018 season opener vs. Stephen F. Austin while Fitzgerald was suspended. He threw eight touchdowns and three interceptions during those two seasons but redshirted in 2019 after his first trip to the transfer portal last offseason.

Thompson's Mississippi State career didn't pan out, but he has plenty of upside. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from New Orleans was a four-star prospect and the No. 176 overall player and fifth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2016. He will have two years of eligibility remaining in Charlottesville.

Experience is on Thompson's side, but the job isn't necessarily his. Sophomore Brennan Alexander played in seven games and completed 15 of his 20 passes for 196 yards behind Perkins last season.