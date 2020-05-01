Former Mississippi State QB Keytaon Thompson announces Virginia as transfer destination
The addition of Thompson will give the Cavaliers some experience at the quarterback position
Virginia has been looking for a replacement for former signal-caller Bryce Perkins, and it might have found him in the heart of SEC country as former Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson announced on Twitter that he will transfer to the Cavaliers.
"First off, I would like to thank God for guiding me during this process and all the blessings and opportunities he continues to give me in life," he wrote. "Through the ups and downs, He has always kept me grounded. Thank you to my family and friends for ALWAYS believing in me! Thank you to the Hail State family for embracing me for the past three years. I will forever cherish my time in Starkville, Miss. To my teammates and brothers at MSU, I'll never forget the memories we made on and off the field. I'll see y'all on top!"
Thompson started two games for the Bulldogs -- the TaxSlayer Bowl vs. Louisville following the 2017 season following Nick Fitzgerald's injury vs. Ole Miss, and the 2018 season opener vs. Stephen F. Austin while Fitzgerald was suspended. He threw eight touchdowns and three interceptions during those two seasons but redshirted in 2019 after his first trip to the transfer portal last offseason.
Thompson's Mississippi State career didn't pan out, but he has plenty of upside. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from New Orleans was a four-star prospect and the No. 176 overall player and fifth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2016. He will have two years of eligibility remaining in Charlottesville.
Experience is on Thompson's side, but the job isn't necessarily his. Sophomore Brennan Alexander played in seven games and completed 15 of his 20 passes for 196 yards behind Perkins last season.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Maryland gets 4-star DT for 2021 class
Bradley gives the Terps an in-state blue-chip prospect in the trenches
-
A look at what NCAA stars could make
If the rule change ends up being approved in early 2021, it would take effect in the 2021-22...
-
Next coach to win his first natty?
Our college football team takes a stab at which coach will reach the coveted milestone first
-
LSU gets pledge from four-star LB
The defending national champions got a big commitment on Friday
-
Predicting Pac-12 football game-by-game
Breaking down the predicted wins, losses and final record for every Pac-12 team in the 2020...
-
MWC looking for solutions amid COVID-19
With lower revenues and entire sports at risk, the Mountain West is attempting to be a problem...
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game