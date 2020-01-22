Former Mississippi State star WR De'Runnya Wilson found dead at 25 years old
Wilson was Mississippi State's leading wideout during the program's historic 2014 season
Former Mississippi State wide receiver De'Runnya Wilson was found dead by a relative in a Birmingham home on Tuesday. He was just 25 years old. While details of the incident aren't known at this time, a homicide investigation is underway, according to Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams.
"Once arriving, our officers discovered information that led them to investigate this as a homicide," Williams said, per WVTM13.
On Tuesday evening, Mississippi State posted a statement on Twitter. "Tonight, we mourn the loss of former Bulldog De'Runnya Wilson. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Thanks for the many memories you gave us, 'Bear.'"
Wilson played for the Bulldogs from 2013 to 2015 and was one of Dak Prescott's favorite wideouts. Wilson was the team's leading pass catcher during their 2014 season in which they briefly reached the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Mississippi State would finish that year 10-3 with a loss in the Orange Bowl to Georgia Tech.
After finishing his career with 1,936 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns, the latter of which is tied for second all-time in program history, Wilson went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent one season with the Albany Empire of the Arena Football League.
