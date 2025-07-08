Former Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel was arrested and released from Camden County Jail on Monday night for allegedly driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that officers arrested Pinkel but that as of Tuesday afternoon no charges have been filed against the longtime Big 12 and SEC coach.

While Pinkel does not at the moment face any charges, his attorney, Bogdan Susan, said he will plead not guilty.

"I have spoken to Gary and asked him not to make any statements at this time," Susan said. "He is retired and a private citizen. While the situation is unfortunate, he is entitled to a defense. He will be entering a plea of not guilty. These cases take time and we will respect and follow the appropriate judicial procedures through to its conclusion. Until that time, it is important to keep in mind that individuals are presumed innocent until proven otherwise."

Pinkel previously faced a DWI charge in 2011 while coaching at Missouri. The College Football Hall of Fame inductee was pulled over after he drove recklessly on Keene Street in Boone County, pleaded guilty and received a 30-day suspended jail sentence. Missouri fined Pinkel and suspended him for the Tigers' game that next weekend against Texas Tech.

The 2015 season was Pinkel's last at the helm of the Missouri program, as he retired at the end of the campaign and revealed a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis. He concluded his tenure as the all-time wins leader in Tigers program history with a 118-73 record, though Missouri later vacated the five victories from his final season as part of NCAA sanctions.

Missouri reached the 10-win mark five times in Pinkel's 15 years atop the program and regularly competed for conference titles in the back half of his tenure. He oversaw the Tigers' move to the SEC in 2012 and needed little time to transition to the conference as he guided his 2013 and 2014 squads to consecutive SEC East titles and trips to the league championship game. That came on the heels of three Big 12 North crowns in the Tigers' final five years in their former conference.