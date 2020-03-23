Former Missouri, Vanderbilt football coach Woody Widenhofer dies at age 77
The former coach passed away over the weekend after suffering a stroke
Former Missouri and Vanderbilt coach Robert "Woody" Widenhofer has died at the age of 77 due to a stroke. Widenhofer's son, Ryan, confirmed his father's passing to the Tennessean.
"He had the biggest heart of any man I knew and loved his children unconditionally and had a lot of people that cared for him," the younger Widenhofer told the paper. "He would have done anything for us — he stretched and stretched to do everything he could for us. Obviously, his career was very nomadic moving everywhere; the life of a football coach takes a lot of your time. But he was there for us as much as he could be."
Widenhofer had been hospitalized earlier in the month after suffering a minor stroke but passed away Sunday evening from another stroke suffered on Saturday while hospitalized.
With a resume that spanned college and pro football, Widenhofer was the coach at Vanderbilt from 1997-2001 and Missouri from 1985 to 1988, though he compiled just a 27-71-1 record as a head coach at those programs. However, Widenhofer's 5-6 record at Missouri in 1987 matched the program's highest single-season win total between 1984 and 1996. Additionally, his defenses at Vanderbilt were consistently some of the best in the SEC.
In addition to his time in college, Widenhofer was a linebackers coach and later defensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1973-83. He was a part of four Super Bowl-winning teams and one of the leaders behind the famous Steel Curtain defense. He also served as the linebackers coach of the Cleveland Browns under then-coach Bill Belichick.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
90s Pop Songs Bracket -- Round 2 voting
Our 90s Pop Songs Bracket continues with lots of Cinderellas still in the mix
-
Georgia lands 2021 four-star DE
Jefferson is ranked No. 143 in the Class of 2021
-
Why one-time transfer rule is not FA
The NCAA is set to listen to recommendations from a working group on this subject in April
-
Ohio State lands ex-Oklahoma RB
Sermon will be eligible to play for the Buckeyes in 2020 as a graduate transfer
-
Coach tests kid in "Quarantine Combine"
It included measuring her hands and everything
-
BU hearing pushed, NCAA bars meetings
A resolution may not come for quite some time for Baylor, but the NCAA has other business to...
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game