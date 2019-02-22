Former No. 1 player in the country Jaelan Phillips chooses Miami as transfer destination
Jaelan Phillips played defensive end at UCLA prior to his transfer
Miami continues to beef up its roster through with high-profile transfers, receiving a commitment from the No. 1 overall prospect from the 2017 recruiting class, former UCLA defensive end Jaelan Phillips.
"The Wait is Over...Officially a HURRICANE," Phillips tweeted. "I can't wait to get to work, #TNM is going to be a problem for the opposition Thank you God for giving me a second chance the COMEBACK is going to be something serious."
A concussion forced Phillips out of action after four games in 2018 and in December it appeared that former high school All-American might retire from football entirely. Instead Phillips has pursued continuing his career through the transfer portal, with an opportunity to apply for a medical waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility since he played in just four games last season.
Phillips is an elite athletic prospect with the ability to play the defensive end-edge position that has become so coveted at the next level. Miami had some setbacks on the recruiting trail in December before Mark Richt's retirement and the hire of Manny Diaz, but the talent level of the roster has been boosted in a big way by the recruiting that Diaz and his staff have done with transfer targets.
Phillips joins a transfer class for the Canes that includes former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell, former Auburn running back Asa Martin, former USC safety Bubba Bolden, former Virginia Tech defensive end Trevon Hill and Phillips' former UCLA teammate defensive tackle Chigozie Nnoruka.
