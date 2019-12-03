Former Notre Dame running back George Atkinson III dies at age 27
Atkinson played in the backfield for three seasons with the Fighting Irish program
Former Notre Dame running back George Atkinson III has died. A number of outlets reported Atkinson's death earlier on Tuesday, and Notre Dame sent out a tweet Tuesday evening offering thoughts and prayers to the Atkinson family and their friends. Atkinson was just 27 years old.
Pete Sampson of The Athletic tweeted that Atkinson had been dealing with depression since the death of his brother, Josh, a year ago, but no cause of death has been released. Additionally, in the months before Josh's death, their mother, Michelle, died unexpectedly from complications of Crohn's disease.
Both George and Josh were part of Notre Dame's 2011 football recruiting class. George played running back for the Irish while Josh played defensive back. Following his career at Notre Dame, Atkinson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders, where his father, George II, was a Super Bowl-winning safety from 1968-77. Atkinson last played with the New York Jets in 2018.
Atkinson appeared in more than 20 games for the Fighting Irish from 2011 to 2013, where he totaled 943 yards and 10 touchdowns.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CFP Rankings: Four make key moves
Adjustments in Tuesday night's penultimate CFP Rankings will affect the New Year's Six bowls
-
Paths for the seven playoff contenders
What scenarios do Oklahoma, Utah, Baylor and Georgia have to the playoff? Let's take a look
-
Schiano's Rutgers deal filled with perks
Rutgers is going all-in on Schiano's second tenure with the program
-
Fritz speaks with Arkansas, Mizzou next
Fritz is a candidate for two SEC openings as the coaching carousel begins to spin
-
Buffs WR Shenault declares for NFL draft
Shenault's size, speed and yards after catch ability will make him a coveted wide receiver...
-
Petersen discusses transition at UW
Petersen addressed the media Tuesday as Washington introduced Jimmy Lake as its next head coach
-
Oklahoma runs past OK State in Bedlam
Oklahoma leaned on its rushing attack to win a key rivalry game on Saturday night
-
Florida dominates rival FSU in The Swamp
No. 11 Florida closed out its regular season with an emphatic victory over rival Florida State...
-
Hawaii vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. Army West Point football game