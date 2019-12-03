Former Notre Dame running back George Atkinson III dies at age 27

Former Notre Dame running back George Atkinson III has died. A number of outlets reported Atkinson's death earlier on Tuesday, and Notre Dame sent out a tweet Tuesday evening offering thoughts and prayers to the Atkinson family and their friends. Atkinson was just 27 years old.

Pete Sampson of The Athletic tweeted that Atkinson had been dealing with depression since the death of his brother, Josh, a year ago, but no cause of death has been released. Additionally, in the months before Josh's death, their mother, Michelle, died unexpectedly from complications of Crohn's disease.

Both George and Josh were part of Notre Dame's 2011 football recruiting class. George played running back for the Irish while Josh played defensive back. Following his career at Notre Dame, Atkinson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders, where his father, George II, was a Super Bowl-winning safety from 1968-77. Atkinson last played with the New York Jets in 2018.

Atkinson appeared in more than 20 games for the Fighting Irish from 2011 to 2013, where he totaled 943 yards and 10 touchdowns.